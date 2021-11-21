Palestinians nabbed following spate of break-ins in haredi city

Two Palestinian Arab suspects were arrested late last week, following a spate of robberies in homes in the predominantly haredi city of Elad in central Israel.

Police from the neighboring city of Rosh Ha’ayin arrested the two suspects late last week during an undercover operation aimed at breaking up a gang of Palestinian Authority residents involved in the recent crime wave, which has struck a number of cities in central Israel, including Elad.

Officers in Rosh Ha’ayin spotted the two suspects carrying stolen goods towards a fence separating Rosh Ha’ayin from the neighboring Palestinian Arab town of Dayr Balut, just over the Green Line.

Upon their arrest, the suspects were found to be carrying a large quantity of stolen goods taken from apartments in Elad, including large sums of money, jewelry, and to her goods – along with items used to break into the apartments.

One suspect was identified as a 35-year-old resident of Ramallah, while the other is a 14-year-old resident of Dayr Balut.

The two were transferred for interrogation.

A court extended their arrests Sunday.