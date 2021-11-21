Watch: Dead Sea area floods following weekend rains

The first floods of the year washed through the Dead Sea area, following a rainy weekend.

According to forecasters, the flooding may continue in Israel's southern and eastern streams, but Sunday night is expected to be cold, yet partly cloudy or clear.

Monday is expected to be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures.

Tuesday will be clear or partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly once more.

Wednesday morning will see harsh eastern winds in northern Israel. Temperatures will rise slightly, and the skies will be partly cloudy or clear.

Despite the rainfall, the Kineret Authority reported that the Sea of Galilee's water level dropped half a centimeter (0.196 inches) since Saturday, and that the lake now stands at 1.83 meters (six feet) below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.