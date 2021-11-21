Suspected terrorist attack south of Tel Aviv

A sixty-seven-year-old man was wounded in a stabbing incident in Jaffa Sunday afternoon.

The assailant is believed to be a young Arab resident of Jaffa, who attacked the elderly man as he was walking with his wife.

Police say the suspect tried to rob the couple, but met with resistance from the elderly man. The suspect then stabbed the man and fled the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident, probing all possible motivations, including terrorism. The ISA is involved in the investigation.

A preliminary investigation Sunday afternoon strengthened suspicions the incident was nationalistically motivated.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene to treat the victim before evacuating him via ambulance to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

The victim is listed in moderate condition.

“We saw a 67-year-old man lying on the edge of the sidewalk, fully conscious, suffering from stab wounds in his body,” said MDA paramedic Yamit Aharon Fink.

“We provided life-saving medical treatment, including stopping the blood and treating him with medication before evacuating him to the hospital while he was in moderate, stable condition.”