The Western Wall Heritage Foundation offer condolences over Eliyahu Kay's murder

Eliyahu Kay, a new Oleh from South Africa, was working as a tour guide by the Western Wall before he was murdered this morning in a terrorist attack.

Three others were also moderately to severely injured and were rushed to hospital. The terrorist has been neutralized.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation and Rabbi of the Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch share their condolences to the bereaved family, saying that Eliyahu would give all those who visited the Western Wall plaza a warm welcome and did his work with dedication and loyalty.

May his memory be blessed.