Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein stated clearly to i24NEWS at the Manama exchange that Iraq will not follow any change in the Middle East dynamics such as the Abraham Accords, and will not normalize ties with Israel.

When further questioned on why this was so, FM Fuad Hussein said there was a long list of reasons, social and cultural reasons as well 'the Palestinian issue'.

"This has to do with the political culture and political parties in Iraqi parliament, this is a very sensitive issue," said Hussein.