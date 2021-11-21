Palestinian Authority children magazine encourages violence against Israel

A new study by the Palestinian Media Watch has revealed that Waed, the PA magazine published by the youth movement Fatah for children, incites violence and spreads propaganda against the Israeli state, according to Israel Hayom.

The magazine praises terrorists who murdered Israelis and advocates a Palestinian state instead of Israel, the NGO review reports, which reviewed 17 issues of Waed published between December 2014 and September 2021.

The youth movement is aimed at Palestinian Arab children aged 6 to 15 and its magazine is distributed in summer camps and schools.

Israel is referred to on multiple occasions as "the giant Israeli killing machine" and Israelis are referenced as "Nazis".



According to the magazine, Palestinian Arabs have the right to armed attacks on civilians in an attempt to "reclaim stolen homeland" the attacks are being called "daring operations of sacrifice."

"The period of Zionism will eventually fade," the magazine explains, according to PMW, and "there are no invaders who were not defeated by [Palestine] in the end, and that's what will happen to the Zionist invaders".

Meanwhile, a new senate bill seeks to counter anti-Semitism and incitement in Palestinian Authority classrooms.

Senator John Kennedy proposed a bill on Tuesday looking into the content of Palestinian Authority education, to see if students are being taught inaccurate or racist content about Israel and the Jewish people.

The bill, so far called the "Peace and Tolerance in Palestinian Education Act," would require the US secretary of state to submit annual reports examining the curriculum in Palestinian Authority schools, checking if the materials encourage racism and violence against Jews and whether US foreign aid is providing external support.

The Middle East will never experience peace until Palestinian Arabs stop teaching their kids to hate Israel, and American dollars should not fund this anti-Jewish propaganda. The Peace and Tolerance in Palestinian Education Act would give us a closer look at what Palestinian schools are teaching and whether or not American money is supporting antisemitism," said Kennedy, according to Israel Hayom.

The proposed legislation seeks to address growing concerns over educational materials being used by the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA. In particular, reports have highlighted the ongoing anti-Semitic hate and incitement in UNRWA schools, Israel Hayom reports.

The watchdog group IMPACT-se said it has been working with US lawmakers and officials in the Biden administration to educate them on concerning trends in the Palestinian Authority curriculum.

"The United States is now the most significant supporter of UNRWA, having recently restored $318 million in annual aid – 60% of which will go towards education," said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff.

"Clearly, that amount of funding brings with it a great deal of leverage, a duty of care to Palestinian children in UNRWA schools and a responsibility to demand change to the textbooks UNRWA teaches. As we have discussed with the administration, transparency, oversight and accountability to ensure compliance with international standards are paramount."

UNRWA is currently holding an international donors conference in Brussels. Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, has warned that the agency helps to "perpetuate" the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and urged donor nations to provide financial support to UNRWA only if changes are made.