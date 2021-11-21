Winter weather to continue today

It appears that winter has finally arrived over this last weekend. The rainy weather is expected to continue until at least tomorrow night.

Today, Sunday, intermittent rainfall is expected in many parts of the country, accompanied by partial thunderstorms. These areas may experience flooding or flash floods.

The temperature is expected to rise tomorrow slightly, yet still remaining unseasonably cold, with a continuation of light showers.

Starting on Tuesday there is an expected gradual rise in temperature.

Warmest temperatures expected today: in Jerusalem 16 degrees, in Tel Aviv 20, in Haifa 21, in Be'er Sheva 20, in Kiryat Shmona 19 and in Eilat up to 24 degrees at noon.