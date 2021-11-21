Joint List MK says 'no' to Ethics Committee

MK Osama Saadi (Joint List) on Saturday turned down the invitation of the Speaker of the Knesset, MK Mickey Levy, to participate in the Knesset Ethics Committee.

"I rejected the proposal of the Speaker of the Knesset to appoint me to the Ethics Committee. I do not want to be a tool in a political fight between the coalition and the opposition," he said.

With the decision, Saadi joins a boycott by members of the opposition who rejected similar proposals. Before him, MK Yaakov Margi of Shas said he would not be a part of the committee, as did MK Gila Gamliel of the Likud.

Levy this week unilaterally established the Knesset Ethics Committee and appointed members from the coalition and the opposition to be a part of it, after failing to reach an agreement with the opposition on the formation of the committee.

The committee will be chaired by MK Yoray Lahav Hertzanu (Yesh Atid) and the other coalition representative is MK Zvi Hauser (New Hope), but so far Levy has been unsuccessful in finding MKs from the opposition to take part.