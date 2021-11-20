Palestinian Authority starts military campaign to rein in Jenin

The Palestinian Authority has begun an extensive military campaign in the Jenin area in an attempt to bring the area back under its control.

In recent months, the PA has lost control over large areas, due to an increase in the power of armed gangs in the area.

The gangs are affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, and Hamas.

It is estimated that there are hundreds or perhaps thousands of weapons in the hands of armed gangs in Jenin. It is these gangs which are responsible for shootings on the Gilboa Crossing, as well as for other terror activities.

On Friday night, for the first time in years, PA security forces openly entered Jenin, sparking violent conflicts in the area.