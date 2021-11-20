Top Health Min. official: We won't enact restrictions over Hanukkah

Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash on Saturday night promised that no limits would be placed on Hanukkah events, despite the rise in coronavirus infections.

In an interview with Channel 13 News, Prof. Ash said, "This rise is disturbing, especially if it continues and the infection coefficient rises above 1.1. That is the point which signals a development in infections."

"We will sit and think whether we need to change something regarding Hanukkah," he said, emphasizing that at this point no restrictions are planned. "If the infection coefficient remains around one, I don't see a need to take any [limiting] steps."

"We are not pressuring anyone. It's important to us that parents make their own decision in coordination with their doctor," he added, noting that the rollout begins Tuesday. He added, "It is very important to get vaccinated."

According to a survey of 500 parents by Maccabi Health Services published in Hadashot Sof Shavua, 41% of parents say they are certain they will vaccinate their children against coroanvirus or think they will vaccinate their children against coronavirus. Another 38% of parents say they are certain they will not vaccinate their children against coronavirus, or think they will not vaccinate their children against coronavirus. The remaining 21% are still debating.