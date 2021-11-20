UN, Yad Vashem, chiefs meet to discuss Holocaust education

During his first visit to the United States as Chairman of Yad Vashem, Amb. Dani Dayan met Friday with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Mr. António Guterres.

At the meeting, the two leaders spoke about the important steps both organizations are taking to secure Holocaust remembrance, education, documentation and research for future generations. They also discussed the need to buttress efforts to combat the alarming rise of anti-Semitism, as well as Holocaust denial, distortion and trivialization in the public sphere.

The meeting, which took place at the United Nations headquarters in New York, was also attended by Director of Yad Vashem's International Relations Division Dr. Haim Gertner, Co-Chair of the American Society for Yad Vashem Mark Moskowitz, and Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN Amb. Gilad Erdan.

Dayan offered Secretary-General Guterres Yad Vashem's expertise and cooperation in providing special workshops on the topic of the Holocaust and its relevance to the international diplomatic community. These workshops would be tailor-made for diplomats and staff at the United Nations headquarters, as well as other related worldwide organizations.

Dayan emphasized that "having a deep understanding of the cataclysmic events that took place less than a century ago is vital for diplomats today and will help UN personnel fulfill their duties."

Yad Vashem Chairman Dayan also invited António Guterres to visit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

For his part, the Secretary-General requested a meeting with Yad Vashem scholars and historians as part of his next visit to the Yad Vashem. Guterres last visited the Mount of Remembrance at Yad Vashem back in August 2017 shortly after assuming his role.