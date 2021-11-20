Does life have importance?
Do our lives mean anything?
Does what we do matter?
When G-d is in our lives, when He is part of the equation, it all has meaning - the good, the bad, the painful and the joyous.
Keep G-d close!
Weekly Torah study: Vayishlach.
Rabbi Gedalia Meyer
