Keep G-d close!

Weekly Torah study: Vayishlach.

Tags: Parshat Shavua Rabbi Gedalia Meyer
Rabbi Gedalia Meyer ,

Rabbi Gedalia Meyer
Rabbi Gedalia Meyer
Reuven at Temple Inst

Does life have importance?

Do our lives mean anything?

Does what we do matter?

When G-d is in our lives, when He is part of the equation, it all has meaning - the good, the bad, the painful and the joyous.

Keep G-d close!



top