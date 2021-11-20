One Israel Fund delegation witness where their dollars go

Leaders of the American philanthropy, One Israel Fund, traveled to Israel last week to witness what the dollars they have raised have brought to the communities in Judea and Samaria. The delegation, which was composed of trustees and donors, was led by executive vice president, Scott M. Feltman and guided by One Israel’s Fund’s director of community development and tourism, Eve Harow.

One Israel Fund is the leading organization providing essential security, medical, communal, and other humanitarian aid to the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria.

On this trip, the delegation which included their new president Jacqueline Herman and former president Jonathan Sherman, was able to meet with the chairman of the five regional councils of Judea and Samaria to discuss the value of recently completed projects, see ongoing projects and to learn about what these communities need for the future.

The delegation was able to participate in the dedication of a new ambulance for the Jordan Valley at the regional offices of Regional Council Head David Elhayani, see a new playground in Mahane Gadi and witness a recital in a dance studio in Itamar, all made possible through the generous donations of its supporters.

A memorable moment for the group was when Yochai Provisor, One Israel Fund's coordinator of security projects showed the group the lifesaving emergency kit designed by his father, Marc Provisor, One Israel Fund's director of security projects. This kit has been given to many security chiefs throughout Judea and Samaria and in towns bordering Gaza, and has saved the lives of both civilians and soldiers.

The group also enjoyed hearing from the Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan, who spoke to the group about the vital role One Israel plays in keeping the communities safe. One of the highlights of the trip was visiting the construction site of the Binyamin Medical Center with the Binyamin Regional Council Head Yisrael Gantz, and seeing the progress being made to this transformational project in the heart of the largest regional council in Israel.

In Kiryat Arba, the delegation visited the security command center to see how One Israel Fund had contributed to the safety in the area with Eliyahu Livman, the head of the Kiryat Arba-Hebron Council, expressing his appreciation. The delegation had the opportunity to meet with Shlomo Ne’eman, the Gush Etzion Regional Council Head, and Limor Pearl, the director of The Gush Etzion Foundation as well as Yochai Demeri, head of the South Hebron Hills Regional Council.

What was fascinating to everyone present was the excitement expressed by each of these leaders in greeting the delegation and expressing the vital role their partnerships with One Israel Fund play in keeping each of the communities safe and constantly growing. In every one of the communities visited by the group, they were astounded by the projects One Israel Fund has implemented in each one. From tiny farms on strategic hilltops to bustling cities, One Israel Fund’s impact is clear and present in its lifesaving security and medical equipment to its life enhancing work in recreational, educational and communal support.

Additionally, the delegation was able to see the beauty and history of the areas they visited by visiting archaeological sites like Israel’s first capital city and site of the Tabernacle in ancient Shiloh, King Herod’s ancient palace and final resting place at the Herodium and a private tour with Demeri of the beautifully restored synagogue from the Byzantine era in Sussiya. All of this was accomplished while simultaneously partaking of fabulously prepared private meals, outstanding restaurants, cafes and even falafel stands.

In Mishor Adummim they were able to see the incredible new Design Center and enjoy a dinner with Benny Kashriel, the longtime Mayor of Maaleh Adumim. Of course, no trip to Judea and Samaria is complete without going to its famous wineries and the group were guests at the home of talented winemaker for the Shiloh Winery Amichai Lourie and met with its owner, Mayer Chomer and well as got to tour the Tom Winery outside Itamar and the brand new Psagot Winery.

Another trip is being planned for early March.

At the visitor center in Sussiya with the Mayor of the South Hebron Hills, Yochai Demeri. Courtesy