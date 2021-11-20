Spy in Defense Minister's home asked Iran for this in exchange for information

Omri Goren, a cleaner who worked in Defense Minister Benny Gantz's (Blue and White) home and who was charged with espionage, requested $7,000 in exchange for the information.

In addition, due to the failures which led to Goren's employment in Gantz's home, personal conclusions may be drawn regarding individuals in the organization, Ulpan Shishi reported.

Goren's attorney, Gal Wolf, on Thursday told Shishi that Goren acted due to financial interests, and had no interest in harming the State's security.

"He did not imagine to himself and did not dream that this would get to where it is now. He describes that he acted due to financial distress, and he had no intention at all of harming the State's security. He had no access to material or confidential documents, and therefore he did not imagine to himself that the situation would be where it is today."

"He did not imagine who was on the other side. We are not convinced that the one he communicated with was an enemy body. An indictment was filed with the court doors open, there is no gag order, and we know exactly what happened. If there was confidential information or it had the potential to harm the State's security, I assume that the court doors would have been closed and we would not be holding this discussion publicly."

Using the Telegram app, Goren located the address of a representative of the Black Shadow group, contacted him under a false identity and introduced himself as someone who works for the Israeli Defense Minister, noting that he could help the group in various ways. He added that for a sum of money he would be able to transfer information from the minister's home and even suggested that he be given a "computer worm", which he would plant in the minister's computer.