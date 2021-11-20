First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for children lands in Israel

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for children landed in Israel on Saturday morning.

The plane contained five large flats bearing approximately one million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations for children.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that vaccinations for children ages 5-11 will begin on Tuesday.

"I know there is a certain sensitivity around this matter. There are a lot of people who are afraid to vaccinate their children, and they are not necessarily 'anti-vaxxers' or those who buy into strange conspiracy theories. My answer to those concerns is: transparency."

"We will reveal all the competent scientific information to you, the parents - and you will make a decision. Just as we opened the discussions of the pandemic treatment team for viewing," he wrote in an end-of-week statement.

"The world, especially Western Europe, is in a red wave of COVID-19," Bennett continued. "We are determined to protect the citizens of Israel from the disease and its economic consequences."

"This is the 'wave of the children,'" Bennett added. "49% percent of the verified cases are aged 0-11. This vaccine will save a lot of unnecessary isolation, but there is also an important health issue here - the effects of so-called 'long COVID' can accompany children who were infected for years. Just ruin their future. I (or Gilat, depending on the schedule…) this week will take my youngest son, David, to get vaccinated. Our first duty as parents is to simply protect them. Take care of the children, get them vaccinated."