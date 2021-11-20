Thomas-Greenfield speaks with King Abdullah

U.S. Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke today with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield reiterated the U.S. government’s commitment to the U.S.-Jordanian strategic partnership.

The Ambassador thanked King Abdullah for hosting refugees and underscored that current conditions in Syria are not conducive to refugee returns.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield pledged that the United States would continue to help Jordan shoulder the responsibility of providing for its large refugee community.

The two also discussed Israel, the Palestinians, and Syria, and reaffirmed the importance of U.S.-Jordanian cooperation in promoting regional security.