Likud MK: Erdogan is an enemy, Mansour Abbas is his partner

MK Yisrael Katz (Likud) on Friday blasted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and used that opportunity to also take a shot at Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas.

Speaking to Channel 12 News following the release of Israeli couple Mordy and Natali Oknin from prison in Turkey, Katz said, "Erdogan is an enemy of the State of Israel, he is an ideological enemy. He is a man of the Muslim Brotherhood. He now has a partner in the government here - Mansour Abbas."

"He (Erdogan) is giving shelter to Hamas, despite our very, very considerable efforts to prevent it," Katz continued. "He is sponsoring Hamas to act against us from Turkey. On the other hand, there are trade relations worth billions. There is a complex relationship here. 70% of civilian flights pass over the skies of Turkey, not just the connections."

The former Finance Minister also criticized the media and said, "The media is trying to empower everything the current government does, handle it with kid gloves. Trying to cover up the connection with the Islamic Movement when very serious things are happening here regarding the electricity law and the normalization of the Bedouin communities."

Katz later commented on the reason why the Netanyahu-Gantz government fell apart.

"The Likud did not fall because of its economic, political or security path. It fell because people sold their Knesset seats and, as a result, an artificial technical majority was created to overthrow us. The government fell because of legislation in the Knesset by [former Justice Minister Avi] Nissenkorn who sent in three MKs from the parking lot who betrayed Benny Gantz," he claimed, referring to the vote on the budget in December of 2020, when Knesset members from the coalition came in at the last moment and voted against it, thus creating a situation in which the budget did not pass and the Knesset was automatically dissolved.

