Mountain View, California schools defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti

Anti-Semitic graffiti has been discovered at two elementary schools in Mountain View, California in the last few weeks, Mountain View Whisman School District said in a statement.

According to Mountain View Voice, graffiti including a swastika and the phrases “Go Nazis” and “We love Hitler” was discovered on solar panel poles at Bubb Elementary School, with the incident mentioned to parents in an email by Principal Cyndee Nguyen.

Offensive graffiti was also found at Monta Loma Elementary School at a city owned bathroom on school property, according to school superintendent Ayinde Rudolph. That incident is believed to have occurred between October 29 and November 1.

The graffiti included the word “Jew,” according to Mountain View police.

Rudolph said that the district is working with police to find those responsible for both incidents.

"Mountain View Whisman is an inclusive environment that welcomes every single student and every family type to our district," Rudolph said. "We condemn any forms of hate or violence towards any students."

The school district said at a board meeting in October that it plans to install security campuses on schools grounds next summer. The cameras will serve as a deterrent against “destructive activities" and help in finding perpetrators.

The incidents come at a time of increased incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti across California.

On November 14, thousands of residents of the northern California town of Los Gatos marched against anti-Semitism and hate in response to multiple incidents of swastika graffiti on Los Gatos buildings and sidewalks in the last few weeks.

