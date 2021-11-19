Wave of arrests in Gush Etzion area

IDF forces operating in the Gush Etzion region this week arrested ten Arabs from various villages in the area.

The detainees are suspected of throwing firebombs and stones at civilians and IDF forces in the area. Some of the detainees have been associated with terrorist organizations. The arrests come as the result of a lengthy intelligence effort. All suspects were sent for questioning.

The battalion commander, Lt. Col. (Res.) Anshel Pepper, said at the end of the operation: "We are proud to take part in securing the State of Israel. These soldiers are reservists, meaning they had to put their lives on hold to defend the homeland. We will continue to close in on known terrorists, thwart attacks,a dn protect the residents of this area."