Israel's new Gender Equality committee to hold 1st meeting Sunday

This coming Sunday, the ministerial committee for advancing gender equality, established by Minister of Transport and Road Safety Merav Michaeli (Labor), will hold its first meeting.

The committee comprises the Minister of Transport and Road Safety, Minister of Justice, Minister for Social Equality, Minister of Internal Security, Minister of Education, Minister of Health and head of the Authority for Advancing the Status of Women.

The committee will be briefed on the status of the plan to prevent domestic violence, will hear about the implementation of government on the issue and will set goals for the future.

The committee will also mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which falls this year on November 25th.