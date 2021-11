Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Israel National News-Arutz Sheva, comments on the issue that aliyah may be an obsession.

According to Minskoff, that although obsessions can be unhealthy to the extent of getting in the way of one’s life, a so-called ‘obsession’ based and centering on G-d commandment such as aliyah, is in fact life giving which enhances blessings and overall well being to those who follow it.