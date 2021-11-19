Canada: 18,000 stranded following 'disastrous' flooding

Thousands of residents in western Canada remain stranded Friday, after the region was hit by devastating flooding.

Torrential rains resulted in massive floods across British Columbia, leading British Columbia Premier John Horgan to declare a two-week state of emergency on Wednesday.

Local authorities were dispatched to rescue residents trapped by the flood waters, and to distribute food and other emergency goods to the hardest hit areas. The Canadian federal government has also promised aid for the flood-stricken province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the torrential rains and resulting floods a “terrible, terrible disaster”, and pledged to send military forces to aid British Columbia authorities.

Helicopters brought supplies to some of the most isolated towns hit by the flooding, including some communities in mountainous regions cut off after rock slides destroyed roads.

A total of 18,000 people are estimated to be stranded as a result of the flooding.

One fatality has been confirmed, with three more people missing.