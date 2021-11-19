What's missing to become "Yisrael"?

In this week's Parsha we read about Ya'akov being given his new name - Israel.

The story leading up to the official name changing by Hashem, is full of "strange" and interesting occurrences, starting with Hashem commanding Yaakov to go build a Mizbe'ach (מזבח) to the G-d that revealed to him when he ran away, through Yaakov renaming Beit El again, even though he did that already in Parashat Vayetze, and then finally, just before the name change, the Torah tells us about Dvora, Rivka's nurse, who apparently was with Yaakov, dies and is buried under the tree.

What's going on in these Psukim - why is this the build up to the name change and what do these things have to do with Am Yisrael being named "Israel".