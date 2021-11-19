Hamas allows children to simulate 'liberation' of Al-Aqsa

Al-Jazeera, the A24 news agency YouTube channel, and the Al-Resalah YouTube channel, this week aired reports about a military exhibition titled "Generation of Jerusalem," held in Gaza by Hamas and its student wing, the Islamic Bloc.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), which translated the reports, the exhibition allows teens, students, and the general public to view a wide array of Hamas weapons and to simulate the “liberation” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Senior Hamas official Ismail Radwan said in an interview that the event commemorates the "martyrdom" of Ahmad Jaabari, a top Hamas military commander who was eliminated by Israeli forces on November 14, 2012, in marked the start of counterterrorism Operation Pillar of Defense in the Gaza Strip.

Radwan also said that the exhibition aims to prepare the "generation of Jerusalem and Palestine" to liberate Palestinian prisoners.

Sa'id Al-Luqta, the head of the Media Office of the Islamic Bloc in Gaza, said that the exhibition's opening hours cater to middle school, high school students, and university students, and that students visiting the exhibition can use virtual reality games to simulate using weapons and attacking Israeli military posts.

The head of the Islamic Bloc in western Gaza, Abd Al-Latif Zughra, explained that these simulators are the same ones used in training by Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades. He also explained that visitors can simulate the “liberation” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Shehab drone attacks against Israeli settlements.

He also said that the exhibition showcases locally manufactured weapons, including the Qassam M-75 rocket, the Al-Ghoul sniper rifle, drones, hand grenades, and bombs.