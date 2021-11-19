Hamas calls on Justin Bieber to cancel Israel show

The Hamas terrorist organization on Thursday called on Canadian pop star Justin Bieber to cancel his show in Israel, which is scheduled for next October.

According to a report in Maariv, the group’s “department of artistic productions” condemned the pop star's decision to "appear and support the occupying state".

"In light of the approval of singer Justin Bieber to perform in the Zionist occupation state, we call for the performance that is scheduled to take place in the Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv on October 13, 2022 to be cancel. The Zionist occupation state must be boycotted," said the group’s statement.

It was announced earlier this week that Bieber will visit Israel next year for a performance in Tel Aviv.

The announcement was immediately met with a flood of responses from BDS activists on social media demanding that Bieber cancel the show in Israel.

The concert will be Bieber’s third in Israel. Bieber performed in Israel in 2011 in front of 23,000 admiring fans.

He then arrived in Israel for a second concert in 2017.