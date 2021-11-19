Suspects in Soroka brawl released following police negligence

An entire country was shocked by the inconceivable photos from Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva earlier this week, where a mass brawl broke out between two Bedouin clans that included shots, stabbings and beatings.

The police acted at the scene and arrested no less than 16 suspects involved in the brawl, but on Thursday all the suspects were released in accordance with the ruling of the Magistrates Court in Be'er Sheva, and the reason is particularly outrageous.

According to a report on Channel 12 News, during the hearing in which police representatives sought to extend the detention of the suspects, it became clear that the investigators did not have time to go through all the videos from the security cameras even though they had five days at their disposal.

Due to the failure to do so, the court ruled that they did not provide evidence that strengthens the suspicion against the detainees. Police representatives were asked during the hearing: "Did you look at the hospital security cameras?" and they replied, "We have not yet finished checking the cameras."

Judge Noa Haklai, who decided to release the detainees, said, "Today an unimpressive investigation file, to say the least, has been placed before me, and there is no good evidence that could tie the defendants to committing the offenses. At this stage, in light of the evidence before me, it cannot be said that the reasonable suspicion against the respondents has strengthened, and it remains at a basic level."

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) commented on the release of the detainees and said, "The bottom line is that the court releases violent rioters and does not give the police time to complete the investigation. Those in this detached system who are not committed to fighting crime must be treated accordingly."

MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionist Party) said in response, "Without significant punishment, there will be no deterrence or thwarting of the riots. It is time for the courts to prioritize the lives of law-abiding citizens in the Negev and the Galilee."