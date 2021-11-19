MKs from the coalition to lead conference against 'settler violence'

A conference on "stopping settler violence" will be held at the Knesset this coming Monday.

The event will be held at the Negev debate hall in the Knesset at the initiative of MKs Mossi Raz (Meretz), Ibtisam Mara'ana (Labor) and Osama Saadi (Joint List) in collaboration with the leftist organizations Yesh Din, Breaking the Silence and Peace Now.

The organizers are claiming that the conference follows "record numbers of attacks by settlers in the West Bank in recent weeks. There have been 416 attacks on Jewish terrorism in the first half of the year."

MK Raz said, "The phenomenon of settler violence has reached new heights in the number of incidents and their severity. Palestinians living in the territories are in danger of death. The Defense Minister's silence in the face of this is thunderous. It is time for a clear voice to be heard within the Knesset to stop the violence."

MK Mara'ana claimed, "Every day there is a systematic violation of human rights in the occupied territories, and also a violation of the human rights of people who come to defend human rights there. Terrorism against the Palestinians, who are living under occupation as it is, must be stopped."

MK Saadi charged, "The harvest season is very violent and difficult these days. Every exit [to the field] involves danger, whether from the soldiers of the occupation, or from organized settlers who attack Palestinians, in fields and localities day and night, night after night. Settler violence is state violence. The 'Wild East' It is here and the occupation must be stopped and ended."