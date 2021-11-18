Gold-plated medieval Jewish prayer book recovered in Turkey

Turkish police announced that they had rescued a tiny Jewish prayer book, dating from medieval times, from the trunk of a car in the eastern part of the country.

The police officers discovered the tiny holy book while in the process of performing a traffic stop on the car, the UK Jewish News reported.

The miniature book reportedly contains Jewish symbols and ornate gold-plated Hebrew lettering.

It’s not known exactly how old the prayer book is, but it is assumed to be from the medieval period.

The officers who discovered the book were part of an anti-smuggler team.

The search of the car happened in the eastern Turkish city of Ardahan, not far from the country’s border with Armenia.

Authorities confiscated the book. They are current investigating its origins in order to determine ownership.

The prayer book is not the only ancient Jewish relic impounded by Turkish police in the last few weeks.

In late October, authorities in the southeastern Turkish city of Mardin seized millennium-old gold-embroidered Jewish books that were illegally imported into the country.

According to Republic World, the Mardin Provincial Police Department posted a video on Facebook that showed books featuring animal drawings, including an owl, deer, scorpion and bull, next to Hebrew inscriptions.

The four books and a scroll were said to be prayer books and a Torah.

Mardin police said the four books and the Torah were illegally smuggled into Turkey. Legal proceedings were launched against the suspected smugglers.

There is also a substantial trade in Turkey of counterfeit historic Jewish religious items.