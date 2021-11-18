Bennett thanks Erdogan for return of Israeli couple

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the release of Natali and Mordy Otkin,

Bennett thanked Erdogan for his personal involvement in the securing the release of the Israeli couple, who were arrested last week on charges of espionage after photographing Erdogan's palace in Istanbul.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the Turkish side's handling of the issue, at all echelons, in recent days, in order to resolve the matter.



Prime Minister Bennett said that a humanitarian matter has been resolved and commended the lines of communication between the two countries, which were efficient and discreet in time of crisis.