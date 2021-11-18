8-year-old girl killed in Beit Shemesh car accident

An eight-year-old girl was fatally injured when she was run over in Beit Shemesh Thursday afternoon.

A team of Magen David Adom medics and paramedics were called to the scene and immediately began resuscitation efforts on the girl before evacuating her to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem.

The doctors were unable to save her, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MDA paramedic Avraham Scherer said: "The girl was lying on the road unconscious and with a severe head injury after being hit by a vehicle. She was without a pulse and not breathing and we immediately started performing advanced resuscitation operations on her, which included massages and resuscitation, we put her in the intensive care unit and evacuated her while continuing to perform resuscitation operations while she was in critical condition."