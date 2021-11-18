Yisrael Beytenu submits bill to transform conversions

Gearing up for the next battle? MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) has submitted a new piece of legislation that will, if passed, grant to local rabbis and heads of Hesder yeshivas the authority to conduct conversions to Judaism.

The legislation is due to be discussed and voted on next Sunday in a meeting of the ministerial committee on legislation.

Arutz Sheva has learned that the Yamina party does not support Malinovsky’s bill, and nor does the Ministry of Religious Affairs, which is headed by MK Matan Kahana of the Yamina party.

Several coalition officials stated that the legislation is “bizarre, and does not appear in the coalition accords – it has no chance of being voted into law.”

They added in a more cynical tone that, “Yulia is simply bored and this is what happens as a result – she’s out to pick fights within the coalition.”

Malinovsky’s bill is supported by a number of other coalition members, but it is as yet unclear whether it will have a majority in the ministerial committee that would enable it to pass to the Knesset for a first reading.