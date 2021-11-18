The Parsha and Current Events: Good emerging from evil

Hashem created out of nothing energy that concentrated into matter (according to latest scientific thought), which no man or angel can do. Hashem instilled into man the ability to change that which exists, but man cannot return existence into nothingness, nor can man turn nothingness into existence. Yet, Hashem's deeds surpass even that, for Hashem causes good to emerge from evil, as the Midrash teaches (Chukat 19):

(Hashem brought) Avraham from Terach, Chizkiyahu (the righteous king) from Achaz, Yoshiyahu from Amon, Mordechai from Shimi, Israel from idolaters, the World-to-Come from This World. Who accomplished that? Who ordained that? Who decreed that? Surely the One - Hashem

The Future of Anti-Semitism

Anti-Semitism is history’s longest hatred of man to man. It is passed from one generation to another through the milk that the nursing gentile mother gives to her child. It is then embellished and vitalized by the father and the child’s religious affiliation, until he matures and becomes totally steeped and immersed with JUDENHASS. (Hatred for Jews)

My brother Meir HY”D travelled the length and breadth of the United States, including places which I could not pronounce. He would go to a local bar, order a beer, and just sit and listen to what the folks were saying. In places where the nearest Jew was 500 miles away, he heard the word “Jew” repeated again and again, and it wasn’t in a positive context.

Until the establishment of the Jewish State in 1948, the anti-Semite had to settle for little crumbs of “a Jew here and a Jew there”, but then his target - the Jewish State of Israel - became so much more visible that it took no effort to spit his venom in the church, mosque, the marketplace, and even in the citadels of higher learning. The term “Dirty Jew” became accepted, and Israel was branded as the murderer of innocent Christian and Moslem children.

The sophisticated anti-Semite today does not speak about Jews, instead he camouflages his intentions by denying the right of the Jewish people to their biblical homeland of Israel.

Those Jews of little trust in Hashem are fearful of what might await their fate in Eretz Israel. They believe that if threats and hostility were water then we would now be drowning. The anti-Semite holds all Jews to be responsible for the actions of Israel, even if the Jew is married to a gentile and attends church.

However, it is my fervent belief that Hashem will perform the impossible as He has done so often in the past, as stated in the above Midrash.

The turnabout in world history will be through the magical tool called Medinat YIsrael, the State of Israel. The “Start-up” genius Medina will be the conduit for what Hashem promised Avraham Avinu in Bereishiet 22,15-17; that humanity will be blessed through the actions of Am YIsrael:

The angel of the Lord called to Abraham from heaven a second time. And said, I swear by myself, declares the Lord, that because you have done this and have not withheld your son, your only son, I will surely bless you and make your descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky and as the sand on the seashore. Your descendants will take possession of the cities of their enemies, and through your offspring - all nations on earth will be blessed, because you have obeyed me.

And the prophet Tzefania 3,20:

At that time I will gather you; at that time I will assemble you.

I will give you honor and praise among all the peoples of the earth

when I restore your people (to Eretz Yisrael) before your very eyes, says Hashem.

We will be witnessing a dramatic turnabout in the attitude of most gentile nations to the Jews and to Israel. Step by step those gentiles will realize the truth in what the Bible states; that we are Hashem’s chosen people.

The Jewish genius is exhibited by Israelis in all walks of life: high tech, biotech, physics, agriculture, the military and so much more. For a detailed summary of what this tiny Medina has already accomplished go to Google and feel some real Yiddishe naches.

But not all the goyim will overcome their age-old hatred of the Jew, and they will sink into the quagmire of history. The Gemara relates (Pesachim 118) that when the Mashiach appears, the nations will want to bring him homage. Egypt will be apprehensive about approaching the Mashiach in view of our past unhappy history, but Hashem will permit the Mashiach to receive the Egyptian gifts. The nation called Kush (perhaps Sudan) will conclude that if the Egyptians can give homage then certainly they can.

Then Aisav, the continent of Europe, and its offshoots, will conclude that since he is related to Yaakov, Hashem will certainly accept his homage. But Hashem will prohibit the Mashiach from accepting the gifts of Aisav.

A large part of humanity will be permitted to enter the newly built Bet Hamikdash, but Christian Europe will forever be left out of Hashem’s spiritual world.

Ye’shayahu 56,6-7:

6 And foreigners (converts to Judaism) who bind themselves to Hashem, to minister to him, to love the name of the Lord, and to be his servants, all who keep the Sabbath without desecrating it and who hold fast to my covenant,

7 these I will bring to my holy mountain and give them joy in my house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices will be accepted on my altar; for my house will be called a house of prayer for all nations.

To conclude: the hatred of Hashem’s chosen people since the day that Avraham and Sarah revealed the reality of Hashem, will turn into great love and respect, as predicted by King David in Tehillim 118,22-24:

The stone that the builders have rejected has become the (magnificent) cornerstone.

Hashem has done this, and it is wondrous in our eyes.

Hashem has done it this very day; let us rejoice and exult in Hashem

This is the beautiful goal of Medinat Yisrael. The Jews of Eretz Yisrael will be the most envied individuals on earth. Which Jew would not want to be a part of this magnificent future when Hashem turns long, ingrained hate into love, respect, and admiration?

Rabbi Nachman Kahana is a Torah scholar, author, teacher and lecturer, Founder and Director of the Center for Kohanim, Co-founder of the Temple Institute, Co-founder of Atara Leyoshna – Ateret Kohanim, was rabbi of Chazon Yechezkel Synagogue – Young Israel of the Old City of Jerusalem for 32 years, and is the author of the 15-volume “Mei Menuchot” series on Tosefot, and 3-volume “With All Your Might: The Torah of Eretz Yisrael in the Weekly Parashah” (2009-2011), and “Reflections from Yerushalayim: Thoughts on the Torah, the Land and the Nation of Israel” (2019) as well as weekly parasha commentary available where he blogs at http://NachmanKahana.com