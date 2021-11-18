Natali & Mordy Oknin back in Israel: 'My mother is holding my hand'

Natali and Mordy Oknin were released from prison in Turkey early on Thursday morning and flew directly to Israel after over a week of tension.

“I want to give a huge thank you to our government!” said their daughter, Shiraz, speaking on 103FM on Thursday.

“They helped us so much to get my parents back with us. My mother is holding my hand as I speak,” she added.

The family was only informed a day earlier that the couple would be released, and Shiraz said that many of the details of the events leading up to the decision to release them could not be made public.

“We’re on our way home,” she said, “and my parents are going to have to take some time to get accustomed to things again. We’ll be updating you as time goes by.”