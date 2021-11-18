Israeli couple released from prison in Turkey

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced early Thursday morning that Israeli couple Mordy and Natali Oknin have been released from detention in Turkey and are making their way to Israel.

"After joint efforts with Turkey, Mordy and Natali Oknin have been released from custody and are currently making their way to Israel. We thank the President of Turkey and his government for their cooperation and welcome the Oknin couple," the statement said.

The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also thanked the Oknin family for "staying strong during the complex situation and for open and warm cooperation with the Foreign Ministry."

The statement added, "Special thanks to President Isaac Herzog for his work to bring them home."

Mordy and Natali Oknin were detained in Turkey nine days ago for photographing the palace of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and were later charged with espionage.

On Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu commented on the saga for the first time, and accused the Oknins of "political and military espionage."

"The courts will decide" their fate, Soylu added.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bennett spoke to the families of Natali and Mordy Oknin. The Prime Minister reiterated that he stood by the members of the family, who are currently facing a complicated situation, and expressed his solidarity with them.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked the family for its responsible and restrained conduct in light of the complexity of the issue, and updated them on the multi-faceted efforts being made around the clock, led by the Foreign Ministry, to resolve the matter forthwith.

Prime Minister Bennett requested that the family show fortitude and noted that his staff is at their disposal 24-7 for anything.