Abbas: We will not agree to the abuse of our prisoners

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas met on Wednesday in his office in Ramallah with the US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

According to the PA’s official WAFA news agency, Abbas said at the meeting that the continuation of Israeli policy in Judea and Samaria that harms Palestinians and seeks to change the current situation on the Temple Mount will thwart the two-state solution supported by the US administration.

"We will never and in no way agree to the declaration of six Palestinian civilian organizations as terrorist organizations by the occupation authorities, nor will we agree to the abuse of (security) prisoners and (continued) holding of the bodies of the martyrs," he stated.

"We are reaching our hand out to peace and offering an international conference for this purpose under the auspices of the Quartet, but it is not possible for the occupation to last forever," Abbas added.

In a threatening tone, the PA chairman said, "If the occupation authorities insist on denying the signed agreements and moving away from the path of peace, then we have courses of action and we will take steps that will preserve the rights of our people and its national interests."

Abbas praised comments made by US President Joe Biden in a conversation with him in May this year, noting that the Palestinians are waiting for the actual implementation of US positions in order to give hope to the Palestinian people regarding the end of the “occupation” and recognition of their right to self-determination and exercise of liberty and independence.