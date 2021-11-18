'QAnon Shaman' sent to prison over Capitol riot

Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman," was sentenced on Wednesday to 41 months in prison for his role in the US Capitol riot this past January 6, CNN reports.

The Justice Department had asked for Chansley to receive a harsh sentence as a way to set an example among the rioters, and prosecutors have positioned Chansley as emblematic of a barbaric crowd.

Pictures of Chansley at the Capitol went viral because of his bizarre appearance while leading others through the Capitol, shouting into a bullhorn. As one of the first 30 rioters inside the building, he made his way to the Senate dais that was hastily vacated earlier by then-Vice President Mike Pence, and left a note that read, "It's Only A Matter Of Time. Justice Is Coming!" according to his plea documents.

He also carried an American flag on a speared flagpole, which prosecutors have characterized as a weapon.

Before January 6, Chansley "posted vitriolic messages on social media, encouraging his thousands of followers to expose corrupt politicians, to ID the traitors in the government, to halt their agenda, to stop the steal, and end the deep state," Prosecutor Kimberly Paschall said. "That was a call to battle."

After the riot and his arrest, Chansley asked then-President Donald Trump for a pardon. He also went on a hunger strike in an attempt to get organic food while in custody and spoke to "60 Minutes" from jail without permission. In September, Chansley pleaded to a felony charge of obstructing Congress' certification of the 2020 vote.

Chansley will get credit for the time he has already served behind bars. He will also have to pay $2,000 for damage done to the Capitol building during the riot, and will serve three years of supervised release at the end of his prison term, according to CNN.