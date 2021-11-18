Doing battle with our own angels – and winning

This week’s Torah portion of Vayishlach presents a sprawling array of many of the seminal events in the life of the patriarch Jacob.

This amazing, towering figure, a paragon of truth and righteousness, had angels at his command and was the recipient of many Divine miracles. Yet by own admission he felt "diminished," "small" in his own eyes…unworthy and undeserving of all Hashem’s kindness.

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, our hosts reflect on the profound, universal message that we learn from Yaakov’s great appreciation for all of G-d’s kindnesses, and how thankful we should be at all times for everything He does for each and every one of us.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman offer up a fascinating discussion of Jacob’s battle with a mysterious angel, and reveal some amazing details that shine a beacon on the inner meaning of this elusive Biblical account, and how we can all do battle with our own angels, and win.