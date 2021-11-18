Vaccines Committee to discuss booster for teens

The Vaccines Committee and the team for the treatment of pandemics will discuss on Sunday the provision of the booster vaccine against COVID-19 for teenagers aged 12 to 15, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.

The discussion will take place in light of the fact that, in the coming days, five months will have passed since the teens who were first vaccinated received their second dose and they are now moving to a period defined as “declining immunity”.

During the meeting, the committee members will be given data on case numbers among teens who have received two vaccine doses.

Health ministry officials said that "the decline could certainly adversely affect the morbidity situation, and it increases the risk of an outbreak, since a population of a few hundred thousand more will already be less vaccinated."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz told Reshet Bet radio on Wednesday evening that there will be no delay in the vaccination campaign for children.

"From the beginning it was known that we would get the vaccines in the second half of November. I assume that it will be possible to get vaccinated already in the middle of next week and there will be vaccines for everyone," he said.