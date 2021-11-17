MK Litzman calls on Gantz to bring down Bennett-Lapid government

MK Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) recently attempted to convince Defense Minister Benny Gantz to dissolve the current government, Kan 11 reported Wednesday.

In his appeal, Litzman pledged to be a guarantor of the move, thus also criticizing the breach of Shas MK Aryeh Deri's commitment to the rotation government between former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz.

"I am ready to pledge that if Gantz comes, I will be a guarantor for the implementation of the agreement. Last time, they rejected my offer to be a guarantor and chose other people. My word is my bond."

Opposition MKs have been attempting to woo Minister Gantz away from the current coalition in an effort to bring it down, going so far as to offer him the chance to be prime minister first in a rotation agreement with Netanyahu.

Last month, UTJ MK Yisrael Eicheler revealed that contacts are underway between the haredi parties and Minister Gantz on the formation of an alternate government to replace the current Bennett-Lapid government.

"There is a good chance of such a move because we are talking to him," Eichler said, "but the only problem is that Gantz does not believe and is afraid that the Likud will overthrow him."