Israel Real Estate Show in New York was a huge success

The Israel Real Estate Show, a unique event held in cooperation with Arutz Sheva that took place in New York on November 14, was a huge success.

“We put a tremendous amount of effort to put this together, bring all the vendors, more than 70 people flew in from Israel,” says Israel Real Estate Show producer Gidon Katz.

Katz tells Arutz Sheva that “it’s all worthwhile when you see the hundreds and hundreds of people flocking in, sitting with the vendors.”

He adds: “We feel fulfilled.”

The idea behind the initiative was that there is a large wave of American Jews interested in Israel.

“For the past few years, there hasn’t been an event. Covid stopped everything but also two years before there wasn’t any mega event dealing with real estate and everything around it,” Katz says. “We felt that there was the time and the place to do something like that. There is a big wave of people who want to make aliyah, they want to invest. They want a bigger connection to Israel. We’re giving that to them.”

Katz explains that there is a “tremendous eagerness” for aliyah.

“We see and we hear it from some of the vendors. Individuals, families and even communities have this tremendous eagerness to find their way to Israel. They are looking for ways. Some come as a family, some to join their family in Israel, some to come as a community or a mini community of 20, 30, 40 families,” he says.

“We see it all across the United States. We decided to put this show together here in New York to service that need.”