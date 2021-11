Watch: Fox News segment goes viral over confusion on 'You' show Did Laura Ingraham really confuse Netflix show 'You' - with the word 'you' - or was it an intentional foray into comedy? Arutz Sheva Staff ,

צילום: רויטרס Laura Ingraham Laura Ingraham's discussion with Raymond Arroyo goes viral after Fox News host appears to be confused by name of Netflix television series 'You'. But was the confusion real, or staged?



top