China President receives official invite to Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke Wednesday by phone with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. The conversation was conducted in a friendly and positive spirit, and the presidents noted the historic occasion of the first-ever phone call between the presidents of China and Israel.

President Herzog and President Xi discussed opportunities to enhance Israeli-Chinese bilateral ties with the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year. President Herzog and President Xi invited each other to visit their respective countries in honor of this important milestone.

President Herzog thanked President Xi for his warm letter for his birthday this past September. The Chinese President noted that President Isaac Herzog’s late father, Chaim Herzog, the Sixth President of the State of Israel, was the first Israeli head of state to visit China upon the establishment of diplomatic ties, and President Isaac Herzog said that he was proud of his father’s role in this historic event.

President Herzog expressed his deep admiration for Chinese culture and the Chinese people, and both leaders noted that Israel and China are two ancient civilizations that have much to contribute to the world.

The two presidents discussed global and regional strategic affairs. President Herzog updated President Xi on the recent establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states in the framework of the Abraham Accords, and noted that this constitutes a positive development in the Middle East that must be encouraged. The President further noted that this trend stands in complete contrast to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s activities, which are damaging and undermining regional stability in the Middle East. President Herzog further emphasized the need to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons capability.

Both presidents expressed their hope for greater Israeli-Chinese collaboration in the future and noted that they can promote meaningful collaborations in the fields of culture, the economy, tourism, and more. They reaffirmed their commitment to the China-Israel comprehensive innovation partnership, which will find expression in the fifth China-Israel Joint Committee for Innovation Cooperation in January 2022.