The start of the next COVID-19 wave?

On Tuesday, 539 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed. As of Wednesday morning, Israel had 5,286 active coronavirus cases across the country, including 176 hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Of those, 138 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, among them 102 whose condition is critical.

The number of intubated COVID-19 patients (91) and the number of COVID-19 patients hooked up to ECMO machines (31) have not changed since Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,148 people have died of coronavirus.

Though most of the numbers show a drop, two of the more important measures of how quickly the pandemic is spreading are on the rise: The percentage of coronavirus test results received Tuesday which showed a positive result rose to 0.72%; and the R-nought, released once in ten days and which show the rate at which the pandemic expands or declines, rose to its highest since September, at 0.95.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning the Israeli distribution companies announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric coronavirus vaccines will not arrive on Wednesday evening, as they had been expected to.

The Health Ministry is outraged at the delay, which is likely to force a delay in the vaccine rollout scheduled to start next week.