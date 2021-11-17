Explosion reported at Iranian oil pipeline

An explosion was reported in southern Iran Wednesday at an oil pipeline.

According to Iran’s Tasnim media outlet, the explosion occurred at a pipeline in the oil-rich Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran.

Local authorities said that no casualties had been reported, while Tasnim claimed that the explosion was the result of aging pipeline infrastructure.

However, a report by the Saudi-based Al Arabyia outlet cited local officials who said the explosion may have been the result of sabotage.

Residents of Khuzestan province reported feeling tremors at the time of the explosion.