Apartment fire in Petah Tikva leaves four injured

A fire broke out in the central Israel city of Petah Tikva early Wednesday morning, injuring four people.

The blaze erupted in a bedroom in an apartment unit on Shlomtzion HaMalkah Street before dawn Wednesday, and quickly spread throughout the apartment.

Firefighters and emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene and evacuated the building’s residents.

Four people in the apartment unit where the fire broke out were treated by paramedics on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The four victims were then evacuated to a local hospital for treatment. All four are listed in light condition.