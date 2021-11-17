PA approves COVID-19 vaccines for teens

The Palestinian Authority (PA) government has approved the recommendations of health officials to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 12 to 15, the Xinhua news agency reports.

In a statement, the PA government said it had also agreed to start administering a third jab to Palestinian Arabs aged over 18 and who had already received the first and second jabs at least six months ago.

The PA “ministry of health” said in a statement that "there is a decrease in the number of infections with COVID-19 due to vaccinations for most groups of society."

The PA officially launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in February, after Israel transferred 2,000 doses of Moderna vaccines and said it had earmarked another 3,000 shots for Palestinian Arabs.

Despite getting thousands of doses from Israel as well as vaccines from Russia and as part of the COVAX initiative, the PA has been critical of Israel and has accused it of holding up the transfer of vaccines.

At the same time, the PA has acknowledged it provided COVID-19 vaccines to senior PA officials and to the Jordanian royal family.