Annual convention of Conference of European Rabbis postponed due to COVID

The annual General Convention of the Conference of European Rabbis, which was to be held soon in Germany, will be postponed for several months, the heads of the organization announced on Tuesday.

The decision was made in light of an order by the Bavarian government that no conferences should be held in the region due to an increase in cases of COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, due to a severe outbreak of coronavirus throughout Europe and Germany and especially Munich, the management of the Conference of European Rabbis received instructions from the Bavarian government on the recommendation of the Robert Koch Institute - the professional body advising on the coronavirus - to cancel events and conferences during this period and impose restrictions on those entering Germany from different countries," the heads of the Conference said.

It was therefore decided, despite the large investment in preparing for the conference and the heavy economic damage that would be caused as a result, to postpone the event and hold it during 2022.