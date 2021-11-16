Egged video is proof of absurdity of claim that Natali Oknin is a spy

Attorney Nir Yaslovich finds video of Natali Oknin in Egged ad- strengthening the line of defense of the couple suspected of espionage in Turkey.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Natalie Oknin in Egged advertisement
Egged

Natali Oknin, the Israeli woman detained in Turkey, met for the first time today (Tuesday) with her lawyer, Nir Yaslovich, and asked him to find a video aimed at strengthening the line of defense of the couple suspected of espionage.

She told the lawyer that she had previously been photographed for a marketing video of the Egged bus company, where she works, and asked him to obtain it. Oknin explained that it makes no sense for a "spy" to participate in an advertisement that reaches masses of viewers.

"She said to me, 'Tell me, did they say that I participated in an Egged advertisement? Does it seem to them that a spy would participate in an Egged advertisement? What are they even talking about?'" Yaslovich said.

"Today I did not see an ordinary woman, I saw a lioness. Simply a lioness. The first question she asked me was: 'How are my children? How do my children feel? What do they know? What do they not know? How can they not understand that I am a simple woman who does not engage in espionage?'" he added.



