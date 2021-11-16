Gantz: Blue and White prevented 'nightmare scenario' for democracy

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke tonight (Tuesday) at the kibbutz movement conference.

In his opening remarks, Gantz explained the place of his party in the current political situation. "We entered the previous government in a health, economic and governmental crisis. We were on the eve of a dangerous unilateral annexation to security, in a situation where the attorney general's status was undermined and the judiciary under attack, and when personal the public were muddled in corona care as well."

"Without the Blue and White party, a nightmare scenario would have taken place here that would have undermined the foundations of Israeli democracy. Without Blue and White in the previous government, it is not for certain that the laws would be functioning correctly. For me and for the Blue and White party, the current government is an asset - and the disagreements in it are part of the need to reach basic agreements within Israeli society, " he added.

The Defense Minister addressed the violent incidents in the south and across the country. "This situation has become a national emergency and requires the enlistment of all of us, including the IDF. Two weeks ago I conducted a joint assessment of the situation of the IDF, the police and the Shabak and approved the Magen Hanegev plan. Honestly, the fact that the IDF and the Shabak are required to join the effort to eradicate crime is not self-evident - and is not good. But the alternative is much worse. '

Gantz added: "As a government, we are committed to allowing each kibbutz to continue to grow, build and absorb more people. We must maintain local production alongside reform of agriculture, increase the quota of foreign workers, including Palestinian workers, in the interest of security and the economy, and in the interest of preserving your right to maintain the kibbutz way of life."