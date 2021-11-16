US Ambassador to the UN visits IDF to discuss security threats

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, spent the day with the IDF while visiting Israel. The ambassador was hosted by the Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Mr. Gilad Erdan, and the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Major General Herzi Halevi, and met with senior IDF officials who briefed her on the latest security challenges.



Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Mr. Gilad Erdan, said: "The tour was very significant and is another important milestone in the strategic cooperation between Israel and the United States. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and I are working together to block initiatives against Israel in the United Nations Security Council and today, she saw in-depth the security situation in the region. We saw air defense systems such as the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, an integral part of our security alliance that protects Israeli civilians and will soon also protect the lives of American soldiers around the world. The ambassador saw the many threats we face in the north and in the south, including the terrorist proxies of Iran."



Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Major General Herzi Halevi, said: "We have worked for many years with U.S. ambassadors to the United States, and have had the pleasure of hosting them at the IDF. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's visit today is another example of the deep cooperation between the IDF and the United States and of how we can deal with threats to the Middle East together, with an emphasis on the Iranian threat. Iran is the main source of instability in the region, which can be seen in its involvement in Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip."



"The State of Israel, and the IDF in particular, will continue to promote the strategic partnership with the United States and address the various challenges to regional stability while remaining committed to our shared values, first of which is the promotion of peace and stability. The IDF will continue working closely with the United States to ensure regional security and stability.”

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield toured the “Palmachim” Air Force Base, where she was accompanied by Colonel Tamir Zimber, Head of the Air and Missile Defense Wing. Throughout the tour, the ambassador was shown the Iron Dome, David's Sling and Arrow aerial defense systems and was briefed by the Director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, Mr. Moshe Patel. These life-saving systems are the result of joint efforts between Israel and the United States. The systems have saved thousands of lives and protect Israeli civilians from terrorist organizations. This past May, the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted more than 90% of rockets fired at Israeli civilians by Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the Iron Dome plays a role in intercepting UAVs used by terrorist organizations and Iran, which pose a significant threat to Israel, the Middle East and the world.



Later in the day, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield received a variety of briefings by the Commander of the Gaza Division and other senior officials at the Kerem Shalom Crossing, including the Defense Ministry Director of Crossings, Mr. Erez Sidon. This crossing plays a key role in enabling the delivery of humanitarian goods to the civilians of Gaza. The IDF is taking steps to ensure civil stability in the Gaza Strip, while remaining ready for any escalation that may arise from Hamas and other terrorist organizations. IDF officials emphasized the need to stop Hamas' force buildup and weaken the Hamas terrorist organization which seeks to undermine and exploit humanitarian efforts.



Towards the end of the visit, the ambassador met with the Commander of the 91st Galilee Division and visited an attack tunnel built by the Hezbollah terrorist army which leads from Lebanon into northern Israel and was with the intention of killing Israeli civilians.



Despite the ongoing economic crisis in Lebanon, Iran and its terrorist proxy Hezbollah continue to support terrorist activity against Israel and develop its precision-guided missile project, which threatens regional stability and jeopardizes the Lebanese people. The presence of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon is a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and is an ongoing threat to regional stability.



Throughout the visit, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield was briefed about additional topics, including a strategic review of the Iranian nuclear threat, Iranian regional entrenchment, a situational assessment of the Middle East, and regional opportunities following the Abraham Accords.